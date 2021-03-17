UrduPoint.com
ADP Commander-in-Chief Inaugurates 'Razeen Unit For Rescue, Firefighting And Ambulance'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

ADP Commander-in-Chief inaugurates 'Razeen Unit for Rescue, Firefighting and Ambulance'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), inaugurated the "Razeen Unit for Rescue, Firefighting and Ambulance" of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The unit is equipped with advanced technologies and equipment and is located on Razeen Street between Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Its establishment is part of the efforts to support firefighting, ambulance and rescue operations and protect lives and property.

The inauguration was attended by Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the ADP’s Finance and Services Sector, Brigadier Mohammed Ibrahim Al Ameri, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, and heads of sectors at the authority.

During the ceremony, he highlighted the ADP’s keenness to maintain Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the safest cities in the world, due to the wise leadership that established its comprehensive security strategy and played a key role in the excellence of the emirate’s security performance and stability, to keep pace with the overall development achieved by the country and consolidate trust with the community, by adopting comprehensive strategies and ambitious innovative initiatives, and providing distinguished proactive services that will assert the country’s leadership in global competitiveness indexes.

Brigadier Al Ameri said that the unit comprises firefighting, rescue and ambulance patrols aimed at improving response times to all reports, stressing the authority’s keenness to implement the leadership’s directives to consolidate the efforts of civil defence and ambulance personnel when performing their duties, as well as to keep pace with international developments in the fields of firefighting, rescue and ambulance services.

