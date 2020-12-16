ADP Commander-in-Chief meets with French Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), received, in his office, Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several issues related to police and security.

The meeting was also attended by Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at the ADP, and Brigadier Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at the ADP.