UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Commander-in-Chief Meets With French Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:45 PM

ADP Commander-in-Chief meets with French Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), received, in his office, Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several issues related to police and security.

The meeting was also attended by Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at the ADP, and Brigadier Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at the ADP.

Related Topics

Police France UAE Abu Dhabi Criminals

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

16 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

46 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

49 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.