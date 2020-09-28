‪ADP confiscates 573,000 captagon pills

‪ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) ‪Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has arrested four members of an Asian gang who tried to sell 573,000 captagon pills.

‪Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Drug Control Directorate of the ADP’s Criminal Security Sector, stated that during an operation, entitled, "Watchful Eyes," the ADP received confidential information about a gang looking to sell large quantities of narcotics around the country, which is managed by one individual from abroad.

‪The ADP’s plan to arrest the gang consisted of catching its members red-handed, who were arrested with a large quantity of pills that were confiscated and were transferred to relevant judicial authorities, he added.

‪The ADP prioritises the control of drugs, as well as protecting the community against drugs, limiting availability and persecuting people involved in selling to the youth, he said in conclusion.