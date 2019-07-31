ADP discusses ways of reinforcing security cooperation with Czech Republic, Italy

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) During its visit to the Czech Republic and Italy, an Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, delegation discussed ways of reinforcing its security cooperation related to hazardous substances with local police departments, as well as key global developments to police and security work.

The delegation, represented by the Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety at the ADP Central Operations Department, first visited the NATO Joint Hazardous Materials Training Centre in the Czech Republic.

Lt. Colonel Mohammad Ibrahim Al Sahi, Director of the Hazardous Materials Department at the ADP Directorate of Emergency and Public Safety, stated that the visit aimed to explore ways of reinforcing its cooperation with local authorities and exchange relevant expertise.

The ADP delegation then visited the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy, to begin the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by the ADP, the Rome Civil Defence Centre and the Armed Forces Training school.