ADP Fines 5,177 Motorists For Hiding Licence Plate Information

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

ADP fines 5,177 motorists for hiding licence plate information

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) In the first half of 2021, the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) fined 5,177 motorists for hiding the information on the licence plates of light and heavy vehicles, leading to difficulties in monitoring their plate numbers.

The ADP, which urged motorists to not hide the information on their licence plates, stressed that Article 27B of the Federal Traffic Law stipulated that anyone who commits actions that lead to the blurring of their licence plate numbers will be fined AED400.

The ADP expressed its keenness to intensify its traffic patrols and take legal action against violators.

The ADP also pointed out that some motorists behave in ways that result in traffic violations and fines, such as blurring or hiding their licence plate numbers. It will intensify its monitoring of all roads and noting that similar violations will be monitored and documented and violators will be subject to legal action, the ADP added.

More Stories From Middle East

