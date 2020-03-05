ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the General Women’s Union, GWU, on developing their strategic community partnership.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, praised the ADP’s efforts to coordinate and cooperate in drafting plans, initiatives and awareness activities that serve the entire community.

"The ADP has strategic expertise in all areas related to the community and we are proud of its overall achievements and accomplishments related to women," she said, stressing that establishing a strategic partnership with the ADP is a valuable addition to ensuring the comprehensive achievements of Emirati women, which were made possible by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, along with their relevant directives.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of the GWU by Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of the ADP, and Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU.

It stipulates organising awareness programmes such as, "We Are All Police," as well as reinforcing the role of families in supporting and taking part in the initiative, encouraging community participation, and supporting the initiative’s work to maintain overall security and raise the awareness of families of social security principles.

During the signing, Al Sharifi lauded the efforts of the GWU to reinforce the developmental role of women in all areas.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of the partnership between the ADP and the GWU towards attaining the country’s sustainable development and women’s empowerment goals.