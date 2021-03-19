UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Launches Multi-language FM Traffic Awareness Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

ADP launches multi-language FM traffic awareness service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has launched a multi-language broadcast service through 24 FM radios across the country to raise awareness of motorists about must-do measures before they reach security checkpoints on the Emirates’ main roads.

ADP said the first of its kind 24/7 FM service in the UAE is available in four languages: Arabic, English, urdu and Malayalam and allows motorists to listen to instructions 200 metres before reaching the inspection checkpoint.

ADP explained that motorists should reduce speed, lower the lights, and adhere to lane discipline.

Non-family passengers travelling in the vehicle should not exceed three, and should wear facemasks. They should present their Emirates ID and PCR test on the Al Hosn app, and disclose the destination if they arrive through any of the national airports. Photography is strictly prohibited at security points.

The emergency broadcast technology via FM radio is one of the pioneering techniques to introduce motorists to the state of the road such as traffic jams or serious accidents, as well as warning of weather conditions, which contributes to the flow of traffic on the road and the reduction of traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Weather Police Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Road Vehicle Traffic Arab

Recent Stories

45 shops sealed over SOPs in lahore

34 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates 3 tunnels at ..

6 minutes ago

Four development schemes worth Rs 34.468b approve ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Swat Expressway; ..

7 minutes ago

Philippines to Receive First Batch of Russia's Spu ..

7 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Partners Reaffirm Support to Pipelin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.