ADP launches multi-language FM traffic awareness service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has launched a multi-language broadcast service through 24 FM radios across the country to raise awareness of motorists about must-do measures before they reach security checkpoints on the Emirates’ main roads.

ADP said the first of its kind 24/7 FM service in the UAE is available in four languages: Arabic, English, urdu and Malayalam and allows motorists to listen to instructions 200 metres before reaching the inspection checkpoint.

ADP explained that motorists should reduce speed, lower the lights, and adhere to lane discipline.

Non-family passengers travelling in the vehicle should not exceed three, and should wear facemasks. They should present their Emirates ID and PCR test on the Al Hosn app, and disclose the destination if they arrive through any of the national airports. Photography is strictly prohibited at security points.

The emergency broadcast technology via FM radio is one of the pioneering techniques to introduce motorists to the state of the road such as traffic jams or serious accidents, as well as warning of weather conditions, which contributes to the flow of traffic on the road and the reduction of traffic accidents.