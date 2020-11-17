ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, launched the virtual initiative, entitled, "Safe Child City," for the second year in a row, coinciding with World Children’s Day on 20th November and National Bullying Prevention Week.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Al Kaabi, Director of the Social Support Centres Department of the ADP, stated that the initiative is part of the department’s ongoing awareness activities and will continue until 29th November, targeting the largest possible number of community members. He also noted that the initiative is virtual to protect everyone’s safety, in line with the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He then highlighted the ADP's keenness to protect and educate children, by implementing programmes aimed at reducing negative behaviours and raising their awareness, as well as drafting laws to train human resources to handle and limit these behaviours.

He also noted that the initiative is an annual celebration for children on their international day, and supports the country’s efforts to draft laws aimed at guaranteeing children’s rights and raising their awareness.

The "Safe Child City" is one of the ADP’s initiatives that is part of its strategic plan to protect children, under the framework of an appropriate legal system, he added.

The ADP’s Social Support Centres Department and Juvenile Care Centre, as well as its security media and sports education departments and the Emirates Electronic Evidence Centre, are participating in the initiative.

The initiative involves cultural workshops, lectures and preventive sessions aimed at supporting children psychologically and socially, to highlight anti-bullying efforts in schools and raise students’ awareness about bullying, its effect on the community and individuals and how to combat it, as well as to raise community awareness via the media and the ADP’s social media outlets, and distribute awareness publications virtually in several languages.

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

November 20th is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations.

World Children's Day offers each of an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.