ADP produces animated film to raise awareness on children left unattended in vehicles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, produced an animated film to raise the awareness of families about not forgetting their children inside vehicles for long periods, which could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death due to high temperatures and lack of oxygen.

Abu Dhabi Police noted that cases of children suffocating inside vehicles are caused by the neglect of their families, therefore, parents must protect children. It stressed that leaving children alone inside vehicles while shopping or any other reason is a crime punishable by law and subject to necessary legal procedures.

Police have urged families to not depend on others when leaving their vehicles, not leave children in the rear seats while they are asleep, and not assign older siblings to take care of younger children as they may suffocate.