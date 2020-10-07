UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Records 1,252 Violations Of Resolution Prohibiting Gatherings, Parties In Ranches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

ADP records 1,252 violations of resolution prohibiting gatherings, parties in ranches

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, recorded 1,252 violations of the resolution that prohibits gatherings and parties in ranches in Abu Dhabi, which was issued as part of the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The ADP noted that the violations were recorded according to Resolution No. 38 for 2020 related to the implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. 17 for 2020 concerning relevant precautionary measures, violations and requirements for limiting the spread of the virus, which stipulates a fine of AED10,000 against those organising gatherings and AED5,000 against those participating.

The ADP urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and protect the health and safety of their families while stressing that community cooperation can counter the virus. They encouraged the public to raise the awareness of children and the youth.

The ADP also asked the public to report any violations to official authorities via the "Zaman Service," its free hotline (8002626), through SMS (2828) or by email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae), to protect the community’s health and safety.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Abu Dhabi Fine SMS 2020 Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We must all share responsibility for educating wom ..

17 minutes ago

Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-u-Zaman acquitted ..

4 minutes ago

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya ..

4 minutes ago

Local MNAs term Mayor Islamabad's resignation a 'p ..

4 minutes ago

Trump stimulus turnaround bolsters US stocks

4 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics organizers say will cut costs by $2 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.