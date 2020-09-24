ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures in shopping malls, beaches

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Over two months, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, Tourism Section, registered 1,672 violations against people for not adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in shopping malls and beaches.

The violations include not wearing face masks and not maintaining social distancing, as well as taking part in gatherings.

Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Division at the Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to implement the law and the resolutions of the UAE Attorney-General aimed at maintaining the public’s commitment to relevant safety procedures and precautionary measures for reducing the spread of the virus.

The ADP urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures and regulations issued by government authorities to avoid legal accountability, stressing that it will undertake legal procedures against those who do not adhere to them.

It also highlighted its keenness to protect the health and safety of the UAE community and support the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.