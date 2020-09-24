UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Registers 1,672 Violations For Not Adhering To COVID-19 Preventive Measures In Shopping Malls, Beaches

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

ADP registers 1,672 violations for not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures in shopping malls, beaches

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Over two months, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, Tourism Section, registered 1,672 violations against people for not adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in shopping malls and beaches.

The violations include not wearing face masks and not maintaining social distancing, as well as taking part in gatherings.

Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Division at the Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to implement the law and the resolutions of the UAE Attorney-General aimed at maintaining the public’s commitment to relevant safety procedures and precautionary measures for reducing the spread of the virus.

The ADP urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures and regulations issued by government authorities to avoid legal accountability, stressing that it will undertake legal procedures against those who do not adhere to them.

It also highlighted its keenness to protect the health and safety of the UAE community and support the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Related Topics

Police UAE Abu Dhabi Criminals Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Tel Aviv Chamber sign agreement to ..

17 minutes ago

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

47 minutes ago

ANP demands withdrawal in increase of medicines' p ..

4 minutes ago

KU Vice Chancellor emphasizes upon skill, HR devel ..

4 minutes ago

Presidential Aide Proposes Honoring Memory of 1st ..

5 minutes ago

IMF Reiterates Readiness to Redouble Assistance to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.