ADP Registers 4,138 Violations Involving Not Giving Way To Pedestrians In H1 2021

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:45 PM

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not giving way to pedestrians in H1 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) In the first half of 2021, the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) Traffic and Patrols Directorate registered 4,138 violations involving not giving way to pedestrians, stressing that it will intensify its efforts with its partners to ensure safe traffic for pedestrians.

The directorate urged motorists to pay attention to pedestrians on various roads, as well as reduce their speed at pedestrian crossings, industrial areas and internal roads in residential districts.

The directorate also urged pedestrians to safely cross streets at allocated points, use bridges and tunnels, and follow pedestrian traffic lights on crossroads, stressing that ensuring safety is the mutual responsibility of both pedestrians and motorists and noting that the fine for not giving way to pedestrians is AED500 and six traffic points.

