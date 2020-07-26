ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases in 6 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) The Social Support Centres Department of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, handled 2,936 cases during the first six months of 2020, including 2,043 cases that were amicably resolved, in addition to 893 consultations.

The department’s efforts have benefitted 6,925 people through 158 lectures and events, held in cooperation with its strategic partners.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Al Kaabi, Director of the Department, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to maintain security and social stability, as well as its rapid response to, and resolution of, social issues that had not required legal intervention.

The department’s centres and their highly trained staff are ready to provide psychological and social support, in light of the circumstances caused by the COVID-19 crisis, he added.

ADP offers social consultations with social and psychological specialists at no charge through e-channels, in line with laws and regulations, after registration on the ADP’s website.