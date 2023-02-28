UrduPoint.com

ADP Thwarts Attempt To Smuggle 4.5 Million Captagon Pills

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ADP thwarts attempt to smuggle 4.5 million Captagon pills

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) have arrested a suspect who was attempting to smuggle 4.5 million Captagon pills inside food cans into a neighbouring country.

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the ADP, said that the operation was successful due to a well-planned strategy to track the suspect’s movements, which was formulated after receiving a tip of about the suspect's intentions.

The Anti-Narcotics Directorate closely monitored the suspect’s arrival at the country’s borders to import a significant quantity of canned green beans, after completing the legal procedures for the import operation, he added.

The ADP team apprehend the suspect upon arriving at a warehouse in one of the country’s emirates, where the Captagon pills were found concealed in the food cans. Brigadier Al Dhaheri praised the professionalism of relevant police teams, whose efforts led to the seizure of nearly 4.5 million Captagon pills.

