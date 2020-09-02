UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Urge Drives To Respect Stop Sign On School Buses

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school buses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to commit to preventive procedures aimed at ensuring the safety of students, by respecting the stop sign on school buses.

The ADP stressed that drivers should completely stop when the stop sign on the side of buses is activated and leave a distance of at least five metres to ensure students cross safely, as well as the importance of the cooperation between all sectors and the entire community in promoting traffic awareness.

It then affirmed that the current law obliges drivers to stop when buses activate their stop signs, adding that on single-lane roads, all vehicles travelling both ways must stop completely and leave a distance of at least five metres while on two-lane roads, all vehicles must not get in the way of buses.

Police patrols will intensify their monitoring on roads to identify drivers who violate related procedures, the ADP noted while pointing out that Article 91 of the traffic law imposes a fine of AED1,000 and the deduction of 10 traffic points, and Article 90 related to the violation of school bus drivers imposes a fine of an AED500 and the deduction of six traffic points if drivers do stop when a bus activates the sign.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Fine Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

6 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt fails to deliver: Zartaj Gul Wazir

4 minutes ago

Half of Sindh province flooded in rains, urgent re ..

4 minutes ago

HESCO recovers Rs. 0.389 m during recovery operati ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Liberal, Conservative Parties in Tie Ahea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.