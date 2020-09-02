ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school buses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to commit to preventive procedures aimed at ensuring the safety of students, by respecting the stop sign on school buses.

The ADP stressed that drivers should completely stop when the stop sign on the side of buses is activated and leave a distance of at least five metres to ensure students cross safely, as well as the importance of the cooperation between all sectors and the entire community in promoting traffic awareness.

It then affirmed that the current law obliges drivers to stop when buses activate their stop signs, adding that on single-lane roads, all vehicles travelling both ways must stop completely and leave a distance of at least five metres while on two-lane roads, all vehicles must not get in the way of buses.

Police patrols will intensify their monitoring on roads to identify drivers who violate related procedures, the ADP noted while pointing out that Article 91 of the traffic law imposes a fine of AED1,000 and the deduction of 10 traffic points, and Article 90 related to the violation of school bus drivers imposes a fine of an AED500 and the deduction of six traffic points if drivers do stop when a bus activates the sign.