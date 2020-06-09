ADP urges families to protect their children from online bullying

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stressed the importance of protecting children from online bullying and raising their awareness of how to report such cases with the help of their families, who are responsible for monitoring them and protecting them from verbal, physical and emotional abuse.

The ADP warned families that some students join groups on WhatsApp and social media outlets to bully other students, noting that the groups were created for educational purposes, however, they began to practice negative behaviour that led to unacceptable practices.

The ADP urged parents to monitor their children to protect them from bullying and blackmail on the internet.

Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Division at the Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to protect children and prevent them from such risks, by holding programmes, initiatives and awareness lectures to support bullying victims through the help of psychologists and sociologists.

Brigadier Omran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, warned of the risks of online bullying against students and highlighted the importance of reinforcing the role of families in raising their children in healthy environments without violence and improving their self-confidence.

He also urged parents to build friendly relations with their children.