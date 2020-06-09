UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Urges Families To Protect Their Children From Online Bullying

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

ADP urges families to protect their children from online bullying

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, stressed the importance of protecting children from online bullying and raising their awareness of how to report such cases with the help of their families, who are responsible for monitoring them and protecting them from verbal, physical and emotional abuse.

The ADP warned families that some students join groups on WhatsApp and social media outlets to bully other students, noting that the groups were created for educational purposes, however, they began to practice negative behaviour that led to unacceptable practices.

The ADP urged parents to monitor their children to protect them from bullying and blackmail on the internet.

Brigadier Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Division at the Abu Dhabi Police, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to protect children and prevent them from such risks, by holding programmes, initiatives and awareness lectures to support bullying victims through the help of psychologists and sociologists.

Brigadier Omran Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, warned of the risks of online bullying against students and highlighted the importance of reinforcing the role of families in raising their children in healthy environments without violence and improving their self-confidence.

He also urged parents to build friendly relations with their children.

Related Topics

Internet Police Social Media Abu Dhabi Criminals From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

UAE health ministry conducts over 37,000 additiona ..

16 minutes ago

Stun batons to enforce Covid SOPs amounts to tortu ..

27 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank sells Al Hilal Takaful to Siraj Hold ..

30 minutes ago

Minister of Health awarded honorary PhD by Univers ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s Group 42 and UK’s Oxford Nanopore co-dev ..

31 minutes ago

Zeina, the youngest Emirati stranded abroad, retur ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.