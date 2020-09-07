UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Urges Pedestrians To Respect Road Safety Rules By Crossing At Allocated Places

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:15 PM

ADP urges pedestrians to respect road safety rules by crossing at allocated places

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) As part of the road safety campaign, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged pedestrians to respect road safety rules by only crossing at allocated places, as well as use bridges and tunnels and follow pedestrian light signals at crossroads that operate in conjunction with traffic lights.

The ADP also warned about the risks posed by crossing roads at random locations, which is one of the main causes of traffic accidents while urging pedestrians to use the correct road crossings and ensure that no vehicles are passing.

The ADP stressed that the safety of pedestrians is one of its key strategic priorities while highlighting its ongoing efforts to promote traffic and pedestrian safety, which have led to the construction of many bridges on internal and external roads, the upgrading of pedestrians crossings, and the construction of walkways with signals, as well as the installation of safety fences.

Drivers have been urged to pay attention to pedestrians and reduce speed, stressing that road safety is a joint responsibility between pedestrians and drivers.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

6 minutes ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

29 minutes ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

31 minutes ago

Online training on financial and administrative ma ..

31 minutes ago

OIC and The Gambia Review Latest Developments in I ..

31 minutes ago

Hub71 announces UAE national winners to participat ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.