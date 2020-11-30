UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Urges Public To Adhere To Precautionary Measures During National Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:15 PM

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measures during National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged the public to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, during the 49th National Day holiday.

It also encouraged people to have a safe and happy holiday by following traffic rules while watching fireworks on the streets and called parents to ensure their children’s safety while riding on bikes, as well as to adhere to public safety rules to avoid accidents.

The ADP highlighted the importance for motorists to adherence to traffic laws, noting that they should refrain from standing on the roof of their vehicles or climb out of their windows while driving, as well as disrupting traffic or blocking the way of others.

The ADP urged motorists to wear facemasks, respect social distancing rules, refrain from making noise, and not alter the engines of their vehicles without a permit.

It also requires motorists and passengers to not use any sprays and not cover their vehicles’ windows with stickers, highlighting that the maximum capacity allowed per vehicle is three people.

The ADP stressed the necessity of adhering to social distancing rules, avoiding family gatherings and committing to preventive instructions to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

