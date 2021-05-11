UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Urges Public To Adhere To Precautionary Measures, Avoid Gatherings During Eid Al Fitr

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measures, avoid gatherings during Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and warned them about the risks of not maintaining a safe physical distance between people.

The ADP, therefore, stressed the importance of adhering to the decision to restrict gatherings, meetings and public or private celebrations at public areas or private ranches in Abu Dhabi.

The ADP highlighted the importance of avoiding social traditions that endanger health and safety during Eid Al Fitr, most notably visiting elderly people and people with chronic diseases while urging families to exchange Eid greetings over the phone or via social media.

The ADP affirmed that anyone violating relevant instructions will be subject to legal action. Those holding celebrations will be fined AED10,000 while those attending will be fined AED5,000.

The ADP wished everyone a happy Eid Al Fitr and encouraged the public to cooperate and support the efforts of relevant authorities to curb the spread of the virus and report any gatherings or celebrations that violate the instructions of official entities, by contacting the Aman service on the free toll number, "8002626," or via SMS on "2828," or email at "aman@adpolice.gov.ae."

Related Topics

Police Exchange Social Media Abu Dhabi SMS Coronavirus

Recent Stories

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

40 seconds ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

46 seconds ago

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

11 minutes ago

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

24 minutes ago

Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on ..

24 minutes ago

Amnesty International: Israel using 'unlawful' for ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.