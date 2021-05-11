ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measures, avoid gatherings during Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and warned them about the risks of not maintaining a safe physical distance between people.

The ADP, therefore, stressed the importance of adhering to the decision to restrict gatherings, meetings and public or private celebrations at public areas or private ranches in Abu Dhabi.

The ADP highlighted the importance of avoiding social traditions that endanger health and safety during Eid Al Fitr, most notably visiting elderly people and people with chronic diseases while urging families to exchange Eid greetings over the phone or via social media.

The ADP affirmed that anyone violating relevant instructions will be subject to legal action. Those holding celebrations will be fined AED10,000 while those attending will be fined AED5,000.

The ADP wished everyone a happy Eid Al Fitr and encouraged the public to cooperate and support the efforts of relevant authorities to curb the spread of the virus and report any gatherings or celebrations that violate the instructions of official entities, by contacting the Aman service on the free toll number, "8002626," or via SMS on "2828," or email at "aman@adpolice.gov.ae."