ADP warns drivers of risks of using mobile phones while driving

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, have warned drivers about the risks of using mobile phones to surf the internet and social media sites while driving, as well as other behaviour that could cause accidents.

The ADP, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre, ADMCC, and as part of road safety campaign, broadcast actual footage of drivers not concentrating on driving, which could lead to fatal accidents.

The ADP urged drivers to focus on driving to avoid accidents, not cause traffic congestion, and refrain from crossing red lights, stressing its keenness to promote traffic awareness through its social media platforms, in partnership with media outlets.