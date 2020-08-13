UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Warns Drivers Of Risks Of Using Mobile Phones While Driving

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

ADP warns drivers of risks of using mobile phones while driving

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, have warned drivers about the risks of using mobile phones to surf the internet and social media sites while driving, as well as other behaviour that could cause accidents.

The ADP, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre, ADMCC, and as part of road safety campaign, broadcast actual footage of drivers not concentrating on driving, which could lead to fatal accidents.

The ADP urged drivers to focus on driving to avoid accidents, not cause traffic congestion, and refrain from crossing red lights, stressing its keenness to promote traffic awareness through its social media platforms, in partnership with media outlets.

Related Topics

Internet Police Mobile Social Media Abu Dhabi Road Traffic Lead Media From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

2 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

17 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

32 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

47 minutes ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.