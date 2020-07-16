ADP warns families of risk of seating children under 10 in front seat of cars

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned families about the risk of seating children under the age of 10 in the front seat of vehicles, stressing that drivers should use child seats to protect children from traffic accidents and ensure their safety.

The ADP urged parents to be aware of the major risks posed by placing their children on their laps while driving, highlighting its keenness to promote the culture of traffic and raise awareness of relevant preventive measures and how to safely seat children in vehicles.

It also pointed out the importance of seating children under the age of four in appropriate child seats.

According to the traffic law, children under 10 are not allowed to sit in the front seat of vehicles. They should be put in a child seat and restrained by the seatbelt when being seated in the rear of the vehicle. This must be followed till the child becomes as tall as 145cm. "When they reach this height, they should then use seat belts," ADP added.