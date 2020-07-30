ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety of children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned of the dangers posed by fireworks during Eid al-Adha while urging parents to monitor their children to avoid accidents.

The ADP pointed out that fireworks not only pose risks to children but also other people in the vicinity, as they can cause burns and other damage leading to permanent or temporary injuries, as well as damage to property.

The ADP urged parents to cooperate and commit to awareness instructions, report companies that sell materials that may harm the community, and monitor their children and prevent them from playing with fireworks.