UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Warns Of Dangers Posed By Fireworks To Safety Of Children

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety of children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned of the dangers posed by fireworks during Eid al-Adha while urging parents to monitor their children to avoid accidents.

The ADP pointed out that fireworks not only pose risks to children but also other people in the vicinity, as they can cause burns and other damage leading to permanent or temporary injuries, as well as damage to property.

The ADP urged parents to cooperate and commit to awareness instructions, report companies that sell materials that may harm the community, and monitor their children and prevent them from playing with fireworks.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi May From

Recent Stories

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

14 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People to ..

1 minute ago

Night Shootout in Paris' Suburb of Saint-Denis Lea ..

1 minute ago

Seoul Renews Readiness to Cooperate With Pyongyang ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Yet to Receive Full Information on Russians ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.