ADP warns of risks posed by illegally transporting passengers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) In a public announcement video, the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, warned about the risks posed by illegally transporting passengers and the negative repercussions on their safety and security, while warning drivers of private vehicles from transporting passengers without a licence.

The ADP also urged the public to use official and licenced means of transportation that comply with international safety standards, as well as to cooperate in discouraging illegal transportation and improving security and community awareness by refraining from using such vehicles.

It then stressed that it will continue its joint campaigns with the Integrated Transport Centre Abu Dhabi, as its strategic partner to detect violators.

Colonel Mubarak Awadh bin Muhairom, Director of Transport Security Administration, said that the ADP has intensified its inspection campaigns to limit this type of violation, noting that the penalty for using a private vehicle to transport passengers without a licence is a AED3,000 fine, vehicle seizure for 30 days and 24 traffic points.