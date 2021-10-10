ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previous end of service periods

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has ordered for the exemption of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) members from paying a percentage of their current salary to purchase previous end of service periods.

According to the new directive, ADPF members can instead purchase previous end of service periods at their original value.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s directives support efforts to provide high quality retirement services for UAE nationals.