ADPHC Concludes Its Participation In GITEX Technology Week 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) concluded its participation at the 41st edition of "GITEX Technology Week 2021", which was organised at Dubai World Trade Centre.

ADPHC, which participated as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, reviewed important qualitative projects that contributed to creating unique digital solutions to confront COVID-19. Among the projects was a platform to improve uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by senior citizens and residents that aims to intensify awareness efforts through systematically contacting and urging people who are +50 years old to take the vaccine, by providing a database that contains all their details, so the platform can contact them systematically.

Furthermore, ADPHC also reviewed its most important innovative e-systems during the pandemic, which is "Contact Tracing Assistant System " which is designed to conduct online virtual conversation with people to collect the information the health care system needs to control the spread of any disease and the Isolation and Quarantine programmes .

The participants in Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, including the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and ADPHC, presented nearly 13 different projects of common interest.

The process of digital transformation in Abu Dhabi, its future strategy, efforts and plans to accelerate this process, in line with the vision of the wise leadership, were also presented.

The participation of ADPHC in the "GITEX Technology Week 2021" came within the framework of the efforts that aim to expand the base of partnerships between Abu Dhabi government and major international companies in the field of technology and digital solutions.

