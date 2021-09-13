ADPHC, ISPAH sign MoU to collaborate in hosting 9th ISPAH Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) to collaborate on the 9th ISPAH Congress, to be held in Abu Dhabi in October 2022.

The agreement was signed by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADPHC, and Professor Jasper Schipperijn, President of ISPAH, during a virtual ceremony attended by Abdulla Bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and representatives from both parties.

ISPAH is the leading international association for researchers and practitioners focused on promoting physical activity, and has a vision of promoting an active, healthy society with opportunities for physical activity and an active life for all.

The agreement aims to strengthen strategic cooperation in hosting the 2022 ISPAH Congress, which will be hosted by ADPHC on behalf of ISPAH and in close cooperation with the board of Directors of ISPAH and with government agencies concerned within the emirate.

On this occasion, Al Hamed said, "As part of the vision of our wise leadership towards promoting healthy lifestyles and making Abu Dhabi home for healthy community through the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we strive to promote a safe and a healthy lifestyle for community members through our strategies in this area, local and global initiatives and partnerships. This agreement aims to strengthen partnerships with leading health institutions to enhance and improve the quality of the healthcare sector, thanks to the insightful vision of our wise leadership. By signing this agreement to host an event of this importance for the first time in Abu Dhabi, we are looking forward to discovering and establishing new opportunities for joint cooperation with leading health institutions such as the International Society for Physical Activity and Health, thereby enhancing the health sector's outcomes, efforts and scientific capabilities that will contribute to maintaining the health and safety of our communities.

Moreover, this will consolidate expertise and knowledge to further improve the potential of our healthcare system."

Al Nuaimi said, "Through this strategic partnership, the Centre seeks to host a congress that is the first of its kind in the region, which will contribute significantly and effectively in discussing relevant issues related to the field of public health and allocating space for specialists in this field to exchange discussion of ideas, studies and research. We are convinced that the congress will contribute in highlighting the importance of physical activity for the community members within the framework of leadership's attention to healthy lifestyles as a strategic goal for the coming years, highlighting Abu Dhabi's role and it’s tireless efforts to maintain the health and safety of the community members."

For his part, Professor Schipperijn commented, "ISPAH is delighted to enter this strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in organising the 2022 ISPAH Congress in Abu Dhabi. It will be the first time that a global congress on physical activity and health will be hosted in the region. Hosting the congress in Abu Dhabi will create excellent opportunities for physical activity and health researchers and practitioners from the region, and Abu Dhabi in particular, to exchange ideas with global leaders in the field. We are certain that this exchange of ideas will be the beginning of many new and fruitful projects that can improve physical activity and public health."

The agreement reflects the Centre's efforts to continue sharing experiences and knowledge with its partners to ensure the foundations of public health continue to be established among members of Abu Dhabi society.