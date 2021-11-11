ADPHC, Khalifa University of Science Technology sign strategic cooperation MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the Khalifa University of Science Technology that is made to identify better ways for both parties to work together in various public health aspects.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADPHC, and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of the Khalifa University, signed the MoU in the presence of representatives of both parties.

The MoU acts as a documentation of the cooperation between the two sides. They shall cooperate in producing academic programmes and research results made by the research team, members of the academic staff and scientists in the public health field.

Al Hamed commended, "Thanks to its distinguished and advanced academic and research programmes, Khalifa University is highly placed among the leading educational institutions on both regional and global levels. In our pursuit to play a leading role in the world of Public Health (through the efforts of ADPHC), we signed this MoU to add new momentum to the field of knowledge and research.

This leaping step will serve the interests of the Emirate and the UAE as a whole."

Al Nuaimi said, "ADPHC is pleased to cooperate with Khalifa University to ensure the implementation of strategic cooperation and information interchange in a way that creates a synergy and a collaborative partnership between both partners. Through this MoU, we have defined the major areas, disciplines and topics of special or common interest through which we can exchange activities in the fields of teaching, learning and research productively."

Dr. Al Hammadi said, "We are delighted to partner with ADPHC; one of the country’s leading government entities regarding research and awareness efforts amid the ongoing pandemic. We believe in the importance of strategic cooperation among entities to ensure a healthy future of our country."

Both parties have agreed on cooperating in multiple projects aimed at supporting the UAE's vision, including public health, infrastructure, and research cooperation.