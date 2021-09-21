UrduPoint.com

ADPHC, NYUAD Sign MoU To Enhance Joint Public Health Research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to enhance joint work between both parties in public health research.

The MoU was signed by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADPHC, and Mariet Westermann, Vice-Chancellor of NYUAD, at the headquarters of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in the presence of representatives from both parties.

The MoU aims to build a foundation of cooperation in public health research, exchange experts and researchers, explore new innovative ways for developing local public health programmes through best practices and recommendations provided by the international centres and organisations, and study their financial impact.

Furthermore, it reflects the closer cooperation with NYUAD, the first comprehensive liberal arts and science campus in the middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university.

Commenting on the signing of MoU, Al Nuaimi said, "This partnership with New York University in public health research represents an initial fruitful cooperation, and it is the best evidence of cooperation sought by the Centre through the exchange of information in a way that creates synergistic relationship and collaborative partnership, aiming to develop the public health research and exchange of experiences and activities in the areas of teaching, learning, and research between the Centre and the University in a fruitful manner.

"The cooperation in joint activities will advance the research and innovation processes, which will benefit the country and the region."

From her side, Westermann said, "We are very pleased to establish this new partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. NYUAD enjoys close educational and research ties across the UAE, and we are delighted to advance the exchange of innovative ideas in public health - a field that clearly could not be more important to the wellbeing of our society."

