ADQ appoints new chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) ADQ has announced that Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi has been appointed as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ, said: "ADQ is committed to stimulating and deepening Abu Dhabi's capital markets and financial services sector, and ADX is a fundamental pillar for building a robust, modern and increasingly international capital market.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi brings a wealth of experience to his new role at ADX that is well suited to helping the exchange navigate its future development."

Al Hammadi is also Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as well as a board Member of the Abu Dhabi Global Market.