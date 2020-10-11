ADQ launches 'Q Market Makers' to enhance ADX liquidity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) ADQ, a public joint stock company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s economy, announced on Sunday the launch of "Q Market Makers", QMM. The new market maker began trading on Sunday on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX.

Market makers are key market participants that provide a highly effective means of facilitating trading activity and ensuring liquidity in a strong securities exchange, said an ADQ press release on Sunday.

A highly liquid exchange instils greater interest and confidence in the capital markets attracting order flow and listings. prices become more efficient, volumes increase as the average spread narrows and overall transaction costs are reduced. This in turn provides a credible platform for companies to raise capital and expand and diversify their shareholder base.

On this occasion, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of ADX, said, "Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is working to encourage participation in the securities markets in order to increase liquidity while promoting capital formation and economic growth. Capital markets with more liquidity and efficiency are essential for any country to achieve economic diversification, and help create a business system that is more competitive, transparent, and engaging with the global economy through expertise and adoption of best global practices.

"

He added that Market making is a key pillar of the financial markets’ development and significantly advances financial trading. "The launch of Q Market Makers is a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, paving the way for increasing market activities at all levels."

In turn, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ, commented, "The establishment of QMM brings together a combination of highly specialised expertise, innovative technology and capital deployment for the benefit of listed companies and their shareholders alike. As an additional market maker for ADX, QMM will help to boost liquidity and improve market quality of Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art exchange. This goes to the heart of ADQ’s aim to generate economic activity underpinned by a leading capital market that helps to drive Abu Dhabi’s growth and development."

To facilitate and support its activities as an independently managed market maker, QMM will be able to access funding allocated for market making earlier this year as part of the Abu Dhabi Economic Stimulus Package. This funding was set up by the Abu Dhabi Government under Ghadan 21 to enhance liquidity of the capital markets.