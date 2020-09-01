UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADQ Launches Rafed To Leverage Healthcare Purchasing Power In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:30 PM

ADQ launches Rafed to leverage healthcare purchasing power in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diverse economy, has announced the launch of Rafed, a new Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) to manage and develop the procurement of healthcare-related products and services.

Rafed will initially be responsible for the Primary procurement needs of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which include supplier sourcing and contract management, procurement ordering services, warehousing, and distribution. In the future, Rafed will also aim to incorporate other local and regional healthcare providers into its procurement programme.

The long-term aim of Rafed is to ensure the availability and quality of essential goods and services for the healthcare sector, which include pharmaceuticals, equipment and consumables. In doing so, it will seek to reduce operating costs for healthcare providers and ensure effective procurement and delivery mechanisms by establishing competitive contracts with leading suppliers. Rafed will also collaborate with healthcare regulators on the implementation of enhancement initiatives.

Jaap Kalkman, Chief Investment Officer at ADQ, said: "ADQ is taking the lead in creating a solution that directly addresses a need that exists across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector. Rafed will aim to be a value-driven and centralised healthcare procurement specialist. By bringing together procurement, warehousing and distribution of healthcare products and supplies under one roof, we will be able to enhance the quality and cost of purchasing and ensure consistent availability and standardisation of essential requirements.

"

Dr Gareth Goodier, CEO of SEHA, added: "The establishment of Rafed will offer a broad range of strategic services that benefit the healthcare sector significantly. It is not just about price and quality. If we can rely on a guaranteed supply of the items via an independent third party, we can maintain even greater focus on providing the highest quality of healthcare services to citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi. A specialist approach will also help us identify bona fide suppliers based on proven technical capabilities."

Through a GPO model, members of Rafed will experience a higher level of savings and more efficiency to the overall healthcare product and equipment purchasing process. Rafed will also enhance the supply chain for its member organisations by providing greater reassurance of availability and delivery, and a reassurance on the source of supply. Additionally, the new entity will help to convert individual contracts currently being managed on a facility-by-facility basis to become part of a larger and more coordinated approach in which economies of scale help to reduce cost and enhance security of supply.

SEHA, the UAE’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare network, and National Health Insurance Company (Daman), the UAE’s leading health insurer, are also part of ADQ’s healthcare portfolio.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Daman Lead Price (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ukraine Accumulated Over 24Bcm of Gas, Inventories ..

1 hour ago

Seven in 10 US Adults Back 2nd COVID-19 Payment of ..

1 hour ago

Govt to launch mega projects in Karachi soon: Fais ..

1 hour ago

JCPOA Parties Do Not See US Mechanism for UN Sanct ..

1 hour ago

Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.