- Home
- Middle East
- ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opportunities in Vietna ..
ADQ Partners With State Capital Investment Corporation To Explore Investment Opportunities In Vietnam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) ADQ and State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Government of Vietnam, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for collaboration in key sectors of mutual interest in the Southeast Asian country.
As part of the agreement, both entities will collaborate to identify and assess potential co-investment opportunities that support Vietnam’s economic ambitions and align with its strategic development objectives.
Vietnam is the third-largest economy in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia and Thailand, and is projected to grow by 6.5 percent in both 2025 and 2026. In October 2024, Vietnam and the UAE finalised a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, Vietnam’s first with a middle Eastern nation, paving the way for enhanced collaboration across key sectors, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and agriculture.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, “This partnership aims to deepen the strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Vietnam, while also highlighting ADQ’s commitment to investing in high-growth markets that align with our strategic investment priorities.
Vietnam’s rapidly expanding economy presents a unique opportunity to drive impactful investments in key sectors of mutual interest. By leveraging the expertise within our diverse portfolio, we strive to be a catalyst for sustainable growth, unlocking tangible value and supporting Vietnam’s long-term economic ambitions.”
Nguyen Chi Thanh, Chairman of State Capital Investment Corporation, commented, “The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment collaboration is a significant milestone, laying a solid foundation for the partnership between SCIC and ADQ in particular and contributing to the development of bilateral relations between the two nations in general. SCIC stands ready to provide support and facilitate the most favourable conditions for the two parties to pursue long-term collaboration in the future. To further strengthen bilateral cooperation, we would like both sides to come together and organise dedicated business forums in specific sectors in the coming period. These forums would help foster connectivity and partnership opportunities, explore investment prospects, and develop joint investment mechanisms.”
Recent Stories
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opportunities in Vietna ..2 minutes ago
-
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE32 minutes ago
-
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports2 hours ago
-
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden3 hours ago
-
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high3 hours ago
-
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say4 hours ago
-
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of top-up tax for multina ..12 hours ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 202512 hours ago
-
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final13 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council13 hours ago
-
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 214 hours ago