ADQ, Plenary Group Establish Infrastructure Co-development, Investment Platform
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) ADQ and Plenary Group, a leading independent investor, developer, and manager of public-private infrastructure projects headquartered in Australia, have announced the establishment of Plenary middle East, a co-development and investment platform focused on public and social infrastructure opportunities in high-growth regions across the Middle East and Central Asia.
As part of the agreement, Plenary Middle East will leverage public-private partnership (PPP) models to drive sustainable development and economic growth in target geographies. By combining the strengths of both sectors, PPPs foster private sector involvement in public infrastructure and value-added services, enabling high-impact projects with lasting socioeconomic benefits, particularly in education, transportation, and healthcare.
PPPs have the potential to bridge the infrastructure financing gap, which is estimated to require US$15 trillion by 2040, according to the Global Infrastructure Outlook.
Hamad Al Hammadi, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at ADQ, said, “The establishment of Plenary Middle East aligns with ADQ’s focus on building world-class foundational systems and infrastructure essential to the functioning of economies and societies.
Together with Plenary, a global leader with a proven track record in successfully delivering infrastructure projects, we aim to capitalise on the potential of public-private partnership opportunities in our key target markets.”
Paul Oppenheim, Chairman of Plenary Group, stated, “We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring, positioning us to participate in significant upcoming projects in new and existing markets, accelerating our growth. In particular, the Middle East co-development and investment platform will supercharge our expansion into new markets and unlock valuable opportunities for both companies.”
This co-development and investment platform builds on ADQ’s acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Plenary Group in April 2024, marking the first major inbound investment from the UAE into an Australian company since the signing of the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
By enabling high-impact projects with lasting socioeconomic benefits, Plenary Middle East will contribute to ADQ’s mission to generate long-term value and financial returns for Abu Dhabi. The co-development and investment platform will be integrated into ADQ’s recently established Infrastructure & Critical Minerals cluster.
Recent Stories
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform4 minutes ago
-
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model4 minutes ago
-
Three children freeze to death in Gaza19 minutes ago
-
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA34 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day49 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wellbeing49 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak E ..1 hour ago
-
Two dead after bridge collapses at construction site in Korea3 hours ago
-
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say3 hours ago
-
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 20243 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai12 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during DUBAI GAMES to be do ..12 hours ago