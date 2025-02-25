ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) ADQ and Plenary Group, a leading independent investor, developer, and manager of public-private infrastructure projects headquartered in Australia, have announced the establishment of Plenary middle East, a co-development and investment platform focused on public and social infrastructure opportunities in high-growth regions across the Middle East and Central Asia.

As part of the agreement, Plenary Middle East will leverage public-private partnership (PPP) models to drive sustainable development and economic growth in target geographies. By combining the strengths of both sectors, PPPs foster private sector involvement in public infrastructure and value-added services, enabling high-impact projects with lasting socioeconomic benefits, particularly in education, transportation, and healthcare.

PPPs have the potential to bridge the infrastructure financing gap, which is estimated to require US$15 trillion by 2040, according to the Global Infrastructure Outlook.

Hamad Al Hammadi, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at ADQ, said, “The establishment of Plenary Middle East aligns with ADQ’s focus on building world-class foundational systems and infrastructure essential to the functioning of economies and societies.

Together with Plenary, a global leader with a proven track record in successfully delivering infrastructure projects, we aim to capitalise on the potential of public-private partnership opportunities in our key target markets.”

Paul Oppenheim, Chairman of Plenary Group, stated, “We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring, positioning us to participate in significant upcoming projects in new and existing markets, accelerating our growth. In particular, the Middle East co-development and investment platform will supercharge our expansion into new markets and unlock valuable opportunities for both companies.”

This co-development and investment platform builds on ADQ’s acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Plenary Group in April 2024, marking the first major inbound investment from the UAE into an Australian company since the signing of the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

By enabling high-impact projects with lasting socioeconomic benefits, Plenary Middle East will contribute to ADQ’s mission to generate long-term value and financial returns for Abu Dhabi. The co-development and investment platform will be integrated into ADQ’s recently established Infrastructure & Critical Minerals cluster.