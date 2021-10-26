ADQ reinforces commitment as sustainable investor with new ESG policy

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy to support its efforts as a sustainable investor to accelerate value creation.

As a sustainable investor, ADQ aims to prioritise sectors with strong opportunities to promote clean technology and other environmentally friendly efforts. The new policy will embed ESG principles across ADQ and encourage portfolio companies to help grow more sustainable businesses that create value and positively impact people, society, and the environment.

Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer at ADQ, commented, "As part of our mandate to create value for our strategic partner and shareholder, the Abu Dhabi Government, we are committed to being a sustainable investor for the benefit of future generations. Accordingly, establishing a clear framework to embed ESG principles across our operations is a significant initial step. We are committed to applying ESG standards in everything we do."