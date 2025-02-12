ADQ Signs MoU With IFC To Advance Development Projects In Emerging Markets
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 08:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) ADQ has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to identify and pursue strategic, high-impact development projects across emerging markets globally.
IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.
The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration to mobilise capital and expertise for impactful investments. Under the framework agreement, ADQ and IFC will explore co-investment opportunities in key sectors, leveraging their respective strengths to drive sustainable economic growth.
IFC brings deep expertise in mobilising commercial capital for sustainable investments. ADQ offers proven experience in infrastructure development and supply chain resilience. Together, ADQ and IFC will identify and develop projects that enhance food security, promote agricultural innovation, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure.
Additionally, ADQ and IFC will explore opportunities to work jointly on investments in critical infrastructure such as energy security and sustainability, transport and logistics, and real estate and urban development to contribute to investee countries’ economic resilience, improve quality of life, and increase connectivity and competitiveness in a dynamic global landscape.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, “Partnering with IFC reflects our shared commitment in creating lasting value and driving sustainable impact across emerging and developing markets. By combining our strengths and expertise with IFC, we aim to extend the broad expertise of our portfolio companies to new markets. Our vision is to drive joint transformative infrastructure projects that have the ability to enhance the lives of communities while generating lasting value for local economies.”
Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said, “This partnership highlights the crucial role of sovereign wealth funds in fostering sustainable growth in emerging markets. It also underscores the UAE’s leadership in driving South-South investments, enhancing economic cooperation, and creating opportunities globally. By combining IFC’s global expertise with ADQ’s strategic investments, we aim to mobilise private capital and accelerate transformative, long-term development across key sectors in emerging markets.”
