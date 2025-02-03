ADRA launches future entrepreneurs permit to educate young people about business

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licencing Authority (ADRA), an arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to develop and regulate business sector, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), has launched the Future Entrepreneurs permit to support young entrepreneurs and future business leaders.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in the region is empowering children (between the ages of four to 18 years) to acquire age-appropriate knowledge and skills through participation in exhibitions and events across Abu Dhabi. It also equips them with essential entrepreneurial abilities to establish and manage business ventures.

This initiative aims to instil entrepreneurial skills, enhance financial and commercial awareness, promote innovation, and encourage young people to take the initiative and embrace opportunities. It prepares and motivates them to actively participate in the business community, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic development.

This effort aligns with broader objectives to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem, facilitate business opportunities across diverse demographics, and enable youth to achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations and succeed in future markets.

‘The Future Entrepreneurs’ initiative offers a diverse range of activities that do not require external approvals, including handicrafts and environmental works, design services, gift wrapping, printing on textiles and clothing, retail sale of perfumes and gifts, calligraphy and drawing services, sale of non-precious jewellery and accessories, and retail sale of frames, pictures and paintings. It also includes food-related activities such as retail sales of ice cream, dates, confectionery, spices, beverages, olive oil, pickles, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

To ensure the safety and well-being of community members in Abu Dhabi and compliance with all food safety rules, all food activities must be approved by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

Members of the Little Volunteer programme, part of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood’s initiatives, participated in the launch of the Future Entrepreneurs permit during Abu Dhabi Business Week, to encourage young entrepreneurs, cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, and enhance their creative and commercial skills.

During their participation, young volunteers showcased their dedication and gained valuable learning experiences through hands-on practice.

Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of ADRA, said, “The launch of the Future Entrepreneurs permit represents one of ADRA’s first steps towards paving the way for new businesses and providing opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s youth with an entrepreneurial spirit who aspire to establish their businesses. The permit allows future entrepreneurs to benefit from the many leverages of the Emirate’s unique economic capabilities and diverse and vibrant market to practice business across various economic activities. This reflects our firm commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and supporting a diverse range of professional cadres to participate in a business community driven by the youth, thus contributing to the Emirate’s economic development and enhancing its position as an ideal destination for work and investment.”

Rym Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said, " We are proud to launch the Future Entrepreneurs permit in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority. This innovative move opens doors for our children to venture into entrepreneurship, equipping them with the essential skills to create their future endeavours. Additionally, it reflects our vision to improve financial and commercial literacy among young generations, embedding a culture of innovation and initiative that will prepare them to contribute to building a sustainable and prosperous economy for the emirate of Abu Dhabi".

“We also highly value the remarkable contributions of the Little Volunteer programme, where our children participated keenly, showcasing dedication and responsibility. These young volunteers serve as inspiring examples of a promising future, taking on a key role in assisting participants and contributing to the event's success."

She highlighted the council's continued support for meaningful initiatives that empower children to actively contribute to society, in alignment with the leadership's vision for a harmonious and thriving community.

Young people wishing to obtain a permit can apply through the MAAK tool on TAMM by selecting ‘economic licences’, and “Future Entrepreneurs permit” for service type.