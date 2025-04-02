ADRA Receives 2,297 Complaints Since Start Of 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), the arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development responsible for developing and regulating the business sector, received 2,297 complaints regarding services and products offered by commercial establishments since the beginning of 2025.
Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of ADRA, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the authority receives and studies complaints before engaging in ongoing follow-ups with all concerned parties until the issue is resolved and the consumer is provided with a final response.
He stated that offering accessible channels for submitting and resolving complaints in a satisfactory manner ensures the protection of both consumers’ rights and those of economic establishments in the emirate.
He added that the authority analyses complaints to identify common factors in order to understand consumer needs and the most prevalent issues between them and commercial establishments.
It then works to provide comprehensive solutions, issuing decisions and circulars accordingly to support business sector development.
Al Mansouri affirmed that ADRA has additional tools and mechanisms to safeguard consumer and brand rights, including regulatory visits and routine inspections. He noted that penalties are enforced on economic establishments found to be in violation of relevant consumer protection laws, regulations or circulars.
ADRA recorded notable growth in consumer rights and trademark protection indicators across the emirate in 2024. The rate of resolved consumer complaints regarding goods and services offered by economic establishments rose to 90 percent, while customer satisfaction with inspection and monitoring procedures reached 96 percent.
The consumer complaint mechanism helps reinforce confidence in the business ecosystem, reflecting the effectiveness of efforts to protect consumer rights and the dynamism of the business sector.
Recent Stories
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 20256 minutes ago
-
Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March6 minutes ago
-
Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 20356 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 202421 minutes ago
-
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year21 minutes ago
-
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Protection System36 minutes ago
-
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 202536 minutes ago
-
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement construction51 minutes ago
-
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’1 hour ago
-
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water production efficiency2 hours ago
-
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake2 hours ago
-
China’s services trade rises 9.9% in first two months of 20253 hours ago