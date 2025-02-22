Open Menu

ADSB Advances Mine Countermeasure Naval Programme With Next-gen 170 M-DETECTOR Vessel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:15 AM

ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR vessel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,21st February, 2025 (WAM) – EDGE Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has launched the next-generation 170 M-DETECTOR, a state-of-the-art 17-metre vessel equipped with cutting-edge technologies to deliver optimal performance in mine countermeasures (MCM) naval operations.
The next-generation M-DETECTOR will feature advanced autonomous control systems and MCM technologies, along with integrated sensors acquired through a strategic partnership between EDGE, ADSB, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and Exail.


Designed to execute the full range of MCM operations, the vessel systems will facilitate the scanning, detection, classification, and neutralisation of underwater mines with unmatched precision and efficiency, significantly enhancing naval forces’ defence capabilities.


Building on the 170 M-DETECTOR’s successful launch, the partners will initiate the second phase of the naval programme, which will see ADSB and Exail jointly develop the new-generation INSPECTOR 125 vessel, equipped with TII’s Marine Autonomy system and a towed sonar system, in the UAE.
This milestone marks a significant advancement in the entities’ shared commitment to developing modular, autonomous platforms, capable of performing complex naval missions with minimal human intervention, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a global leader in autonomous maritime defence solutions.

