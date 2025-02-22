- Home
- Middle East
- ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR vessel
ADSB Advances Mine Countermeasure Naval Programme With Next-gen 170 M-DETECTOR Vessel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,21st February, 2025 (WAM) – EDGE Group entity, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has launched the next-generation 170 M-DETECTOR, a state-of-the-art 17-metre vessel equipped with cutting-edge technologies to deliver optimal performance in mine countermeasures (MCM) naval operations.
The next-generation M-DETECTOR will feature advanced autonomous control systems and MCM technologies, along with integrated sensors acquired through a strategic partnership between EDGE, ADSB, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and Exail.
Designed to execute the full range of MCM operations, the vessel systems will facilitate the scanning, detection, classification, and neutralisation of underwater mines with unmatched precision and efficiency, significantly enhancing naval forces’ defence capabilities.
Building on the 170 M-DETECTOR’s successful launch, the partners will initiate the second phase of the naval programme, which will see ADSB and Exail jointly develop the new-generation INSPECTOR 125 vessel, equipped with TII’s Marine Autonomy system and a towed sonar system, in the UAE.
This milestone marks a significant advancement in the entities’ shared commitment to developing modular, autonomous platforms, capable of performing complex naval missions with minimal human intervention, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a global leader in autonomous maritime defence solutions.
Recent Stories
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sustainability Leaders M ..2 minutes ago
-
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR vessel2 minutes ago
-
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressure over next five da ..2 minutes ago
-
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport17 minutes ago
-
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives32 minutes ago
-
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spokesperson32 minutes ago
-
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 20251 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show1 hour ago
-
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat2 hours ago