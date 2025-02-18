Open Menu

ADSB, ASRY To Promote Regional Excellence In Production Of Commercial Naval Vessels

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vessels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) the region’s leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), the Arabian Gulf's leading maritime repair and fabrication facility based in Bahrain.

The two entities will work together to build new naval auxiliary vessels and port crafts and constitute a joint committee to assess the feasibility of each project.

Witnessed by Shaikh Mohamed bin Rashed AlKhalifa, Deputy CEO of ASRY, Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, and Omar Al Zaabi, President – Trading & Mission Support, EDGE, the MoU was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB and Dr Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of ASRY, at the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

Speaking on the partnership, David Massey said, “This MoU marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration within the region’s maritime industry. By combining ADSB’s expertise in naval vessel design and construction with ASRY’s renowned repair and maintenance capabilities, we aim to deliver world-class solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Abri said, “We are delighted to partner with ADSB, a leader in the production of naval and commercial vessels. This agreement reflects our shared vision to leverage our complementary strengths to explore new opportunities in naval auxiliary vessels and port craft projects, further advancing the sovereign capabilities of the region’s maritime sector.”

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi David Bahrain Agreement Industry Arab

Recent Stories

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

5 minutes ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

5 minutes ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

3 hours ago
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

3 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

11 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discus ..

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East