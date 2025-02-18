ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vessels

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) the region’s leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), the Arabian Gulf's leading maritime repair and fabrication facility based in Bahrain.

The two entities will work together to build new naval auxiliary vessels and port crafts and constitute a joint committee to assess the feasibility of each project.

Witnessed by Shaikh Mohamed bin Rashed AlKhalifa, Deputy CEO of ASRY, Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, and Omar Al Zaabi, President – Trading & Mission Support, EDGE, the MoU was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB and Dr Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of ASRY, at the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

Speaking on the partnership, David Massey said, “This MoU marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration within the region’s maritime industry. By combining ADSB’s expertise in naval vessel design and construction with ASRY’s renowned repair and maintenance capabilities, we aim to deliver world-class solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Abri said, “We are delighted to partner with ADSB, a leader in the production of naval and commercial vessels. This agreement reflects our shared vision to leverage our complementary strengths to explore new opportunities in naval auxiliary vessels and port craft projects, further advancing the sovereign capabilities of the region’s maritime sector.”

