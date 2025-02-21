ADSB, HENSOLDT ink strategic partnership agreement to advance naval technology development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), an EDGE Group entity and regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany’s sensor solutions provider, HENSOLDT, to explore collaboration opportunities in the development of advanced naval technologies.

The agreement, signed during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025), held in Abu Dhabi from 17th to 21st February, aims to foster collaboration between the two companies in the field of naval technology.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “Our partnership with HENSOLDT underscores our commitment to delivering breakthrough naval technologies. By actively exploring new avenues for collaboration, we aim to integrate our shipbuilding expertise with HENSOLDT’s advanced sensor solutions, to meet the evolving demands of the maritime and naval defence sectors.

”

On his part, Russell Gould, Head of Group Global Business Development at HENSOLDT, added, “The naval domain is a cornerstone of our business success. The MOU with Abu Dhabi Ship Building enables HENSOLDT to offer state-of-the-art naval solutions to our customers, as well as expand our footprint in key new markets, including the UAE."

HENSOLDT radars, including the Quadome 3D Air and Surface Surveillance radar and the TRS-4D radar, feature the latest software-defined Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology.

Radars from the TRS-4D product family are already in service in various versions onboard German Navy vessels, including the F125 frigate and the K130 corvette.

The company also offers a range of systems catering to the naval sector, including the Integrated Navigation Bridge System (INBS) and maritime electromagnetic warfare systems.