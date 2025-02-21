ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), an EDGE Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Intermarine, a global leader in the design and manufacture of minehunter vessels for mine warfare and seabed surveillance, survey ships, patrol boats, and fast ferries, to explore collaboration opportunities and drive mutual business growth.

The MoU was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Livio Corghi, CEO of Intermarine, on the sidelines of IDEX 2025,

It aims to consolidate both entities’ expertise in designing and building military and commercial vessels and augment their technical capabilities to unlock new business opportunities both in the UAE and key international markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Massey said, “This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to drive innovation in shipbuilding and deliver advanced maritime solutions tailored to evolving operational needs.”

Corghi commented, “By combining our strengths and leveraging synergies, we aim to create added value and deliver technologically advanced solutions. This collaboration also represents our commitment and intention to strengthen our position in the UAE.”

The agreement aligns with ADSB’s overarching strategy to develop cutting-edge vessels and maritime systems tailored to the market’s evolving demands, further reinforcing its position as a key player in the global defence and commercial shipbuilding sectors.

