ADSB Joins Forces With Indra To Equip FA-400 Offshore Patrol Vessel With Advanced Naval Systems
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) EDGE Group entity, ADSB, a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has formed a strategic partnership with Indra, a world-leading information technology and defence systems company headquartered in Spain.
The collaboration, supported by PULSE, the joint venture between EDGE, ADSB’s parent company, and Indra, will equip ADSB’s FA-400 offshore patrol vessel with Indra’s advanced 3D Radar, Radar Electronic Support Measures (R-ESM), Communications Electronic Support Measures (C-ESM), and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) jammers, significantly enhancing its operational effectiveness.
The agreement was signed by Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group and Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE and Chairman of ADSB, at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi, which runs until 21st February.
Speaking on the occasion, Khaled Al Zaabi said, “As a vessel entirely designed and constructed in the UAE, the FA-400 reinforces our objective of building a portfolio of world-class platforms, fully aligned with the needs of modern defence.
Integrating Indra’s advanced radar and electromagnetic systems enhances the FA-400’s capabilities, ensuring resilience and adaptability to meet a range of operational challenges.”
For his part, Ángel Escribano said, “Indra brings decades of expertise in developing high-performance defence technologies, with its 3D Radar, EW, and C-UAS solutions widely recognised for their robust capabilities across challenging operational environments. The integration of our proven systems ADSB’s FA-400 reflects a shared vision to elevate naval defence standards and introduce a new level of sophistication to UAE-built naval vessels.”
The FA-400, equipped with Indra’s advanced radar, electronic warfare, and counter-UAS solutions, is on display at the NAVDEX mooring, providing attendees with an in-depth look at its capabilities. Designed and built entirely in the UAE, the vessel demonstrates exceptional operational versatility, reinforcing its role as a strategic asset in modern naval operations. The integrated naval suite is being delivered through PULSE, the Abu Dhabi-based joint venture between EDGE and Indra, further enhancing local industrial expertise and capability development.
