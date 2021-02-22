ADSB launches first UAE-made 16m,12m fast patrol boats at NAVDEX 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) ADSB, the regional leader in build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, today unveiled a 16m and a 12m fast patrol boat (FPB) which were both fully designed and built in the UAE by ADSB, and launched on the first day of NAVDEX 2021 which takes place along-side IDEX at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, 21-25 February.

The 16m boat is modular in design to accommodate either a short cabin with space for surface-to-surface missile systems or a longer one for troop transport. In both cases, it is armoured to the customer’s preference, with guns ranging from manually operated 12.7mm to a 30mm cannon mounted onto a remote weapon station. The 16m boat was built to meet requirements for the Coast Guard Forces and can additionally feature ‘self-righting’ technology that helps the boat turn if it capsized.

The 12m boat can be built from 11m to 13m in length, according to customer requirements. It has a payload of up to 2 tonnes, enabling it to carry a remote weapon station or missile systems if required, and can be configured to operate as a USV. Intellectual property (IP) for both of these fast patrol boats is wholly owned by ADSB, with the modular design allowing for speedy delivery within weeks instead of months.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE, said: "It is a landmark achievement for ADSB to have designed and built the 16m and 12m fast patrol boats completely in UAE - for the very first time.

With extensive investment in design capabilities and R&D, this represents a great moment of pride for us to launch these new products at NAVDEX 2021."

David Massey, CEO of ADSB said, "As we expand our capabilities to go beyond shipbuilding and include end-to-end services such as design and a range of proven and internationally competitive vessels from 11m to 55m and beyond, we are delighted to launch our new 16m and 12m high-speed boats – fully made in the UAE from conception to production."

He added: "Having worked in collaboration with Coast Guard Forces to meet their requirements for the 16m boat, we have the utmost confidence that it meets the highest standards of safety and performance for our trusted partners."

Running one of the largest shipyards in the middle East, ADSB operates three main naval programmes: corvettes, offshore patrol vessels and fast patrol boats. The company also provides a full range of maintenance, repair and refit, upgrade and conversion, as well as engineering consultancy services.

ADSB is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster at EDGE, an advanced technology group which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.