ADSB partners with SNO Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show to build superyacht shadow vessel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SNO Yachts, a leading Italian superyacht brand, for the construction of NAUTILUS 45, a first-in-class superyacht shadow and explorer vessel, for one of SNO Yacht’s existing clients. While the state-of-the-art platform will be built by ADSB in the UAE, SNO Yachts will carry out the final outfitting in Italy.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Andrea Pirro, Chairman of SNO Yachts, signed the strategic deal at the Abu Dhabi pavilion during the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS 2021).

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Maritime welcomed ADSB to participate at the Abu Dhabi ‘Parvis Piscine’ stand to promote the UAE’s capital as a leading tourism destination with world-class facilities for superyachts, mega events, natural islands to visit, and exceptional routes connecting the east and west. Throughout the 4-day event, the Abu Dhabi team highlighted the latest products and services to key players in the industry through an interactive exhibit.

The new partnership is expected to pave the way for new opportunities for ADSB while reinforcing the company’s mission to deliver innovative and dependable solutions that add value for its clients and stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, David Massey said: "We are very grateful to attend the world’s most prestigious superyacht event, MYS 2021, to promote Abu Dhabi as a leading superyacht destination that welcomes yacht owners and mariners alike. With the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism and Abu Dhabi Maritime, we are delighted to announce our partnership with SNO Yachts to build a state-of-the-art superyacht shadow vessel. Collaborating with industry-leading companies enables ADSB to anticipate and address evolving market demand. We look forward to a mutually beneficial and enduring partnership."

Andrea Pirro, said: "We are proud to have participated at MYS 2021, which brought together yacht industry leaders from all around the world. ADSB boasts a long track record of success in building cutting-edge vessels and boats to meet varying requirements. We have the utmost confidence in our partners in Abu Dhabi and believe this synergy will set the tone in ensuring greater interoperability among our entities in the future."