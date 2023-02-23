UrduPoint.com

ADSB, Sagar Defence Engineering To Explore Co-creation Of 12 Metre Vessels In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) EDGE entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and Sagar Defence Engineering, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate to assess the viability of entering into definitive agreement for the provision of 12 metre platforms, as well as a transfer of technology (ToT) programme for the Indian market.

The agreement was signed by Nikunj Parashar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and David Massey, CEO of ADSB.

