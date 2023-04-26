UrduPoint.com

ADSB To Participate At Upcoming IMDEX 2023 In Singapore

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), an EDGE entity, has announced its participation in the Asian Pacific's leading naval and maritime defence show (IMDEX 2023), which will be held in Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore, from 3rd to 5th May.

ADSB, the regional leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, is reinforcing its commitment to the strategically important Southeast Asian markets with its participation at IMDEX 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of ADSB David Massey said, “Singapore and its neighbouring Southeast Asian countries are key target markets for ADSB and EDGE.

We look forward to building on our relationships with the region’s leading industry players during IMDEX 2023. Our participation will enhance existing key export markets and further open up new ones while offering the perfect opportunity to showcase our extensive portfolio of vessels and advanced naval capabilities."

ADSB’s stand at IMDEX will display a broad portfolio of naval vessels used to carry out a wide range of missions, including the 510 OPV, a 51m offshore patrol vessel; 160 ITEP, a 16m inshore tactical engagement platform; 120 FIP, a 12m fast inshore platform; and FALAJ3, a highly flexible and versatile offshore patrol vessel.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi David Singapore May Market National University From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.