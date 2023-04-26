ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), an EDGE entity, has announced its participation in the Asian Pacific's leading naval and maritime defence show (IMDEX 2023), which will be held in Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore, from 3rd to 5th May.

ADSB, the regional leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, is reinforcing its commitment to the strategically important Southeast Asian markets with its participation at IMDEX 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of ADSB David Massey said, “Singapore and its neighbouring Southeast Asian countries are key target markets for ADSB and EDGE.

We look forward to building on our relationships with the region’s leading industry players during IMDEX 2023. Our participation will enhance existing key export markets and further open up new ones while offering the perfect opportunity to showcase our extensive portfolio of vessels and advanced naval capabilities."

ADSB’s stand at IMDEX will display a broad portfolio of naval vessels used to carry out a wide range of missions, including the 510 OPV, a 51m offshore patrol vessel; 160 ITEP, a 16m inshore tactical engagement platform; 120 FIP, a 12m fast inshore platform; and FALAJ3, a highly flexible and versatile offshore patrol vessel.