ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Organiser, Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and race title sponsor, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), have announced the race routes, prize purse and official T-shirt design for the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, set to take place on Friday, 26th November.

The announcement took place during a press conference held at the ADNOC business Center on Sunday 19th September, and was attended by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Andrea Trabuio, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Director, and Kinan Abou Hamdan, Marketing Director of Nike middle East and Gulf Marketing Group.

There are several race categories available for runners to choose from, including the individual 42.2KM marathon distance, a marathon relay for teams of two, 10KM, 5KM and 2.5KM, as well as a wheelchair race category. As title sponsor, the marathon reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to elevating the health and wellbeing of the community, as the company continues to support the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and achieve UN Sustainable Development Goal.

The total prize fund for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is worth US$303,000, which will be shared across the various categories, with both elite male and female marathon winners taking home $50,000 each. A bonus of $30,000 is also being awarded, should contestants break the current course records of 2:04:40 and 2:21:01 for the male and female races, respectively. Cash prizes of US$8,500 and US$ 11,000 will be awarded to winners of the wheelchair and 10 KM categories, respectively.

"The third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is witnessing a great turnout of more than 4,000 participants, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. It’s an indication of the keenness and interaction of the Abu Dhabi community to participate in the event and express the extent of the growth and increase of runners in Abu Dhabi, in particular, and the UAE in general," said H.E Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

"And with the launch of the upcoming event, Abu Dhabi once again proves its pioneering role in the sports industry, by hosting a large number of sporting events and earning praise for its organizational capabilities and infrastructure."

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, added: "The unveiling of the race routes and prize fund for the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon marks an important milestone as we prepare for the return of this unique community event.

The size of this year’s fund is testament to ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s commitment to attracting world-class athletes to the event and encouraging community participation. The marathon is a perfect example of how ADNOC is focused on making a positive and lasting contribution to the wellbeing of our community, through a diverse and integrated program of health and fitness initiatives."

The 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will start in front of the ADNOC Headquarters, offering direct views of the Founder’s Memorial, while runners participating in the 2.5KM, 5KM and 10KM races will begin on 18th Street.

At the press conference, the design of the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon official T-shirt was also unveiled. The T-shirt was designed by Nike, exclusively for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, and is free for all registered participants. It features Nike Breathe fabric, expertly coupled with mesh to keep runners dry and cool while enhancing breathability. It also features Nike’s Dri-FIT Technology to help runners stay dry and comfortable.

Participants can also personalise their race T-shirts during the registration process until 30th September.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, places for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon are strictly limited, and runners are urged to sign up early. Entries are available across all categories including Marathon (AED 350), Marathon Relay – Teams of 2 (AED 550), 10KM (AED 150), 5KM (AED 75) and 2.5KM (not-timed, AED 50).

Participants are encouraged to join the free ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon training programme to prepare for the event. These hugely popular weekly sessions offer tailored sessions and fitness plans for runners of all abilities and across all race categories.

As the marathon nears, ADSC continues to prioritize the health and welfare of all participants and spectators, in close coordination with the relevant government agencies, to ensure a successful event. The event will take place with robust safety precautions to safeguard the health and wellbeing of participants and spectators. Precautions include a requirement for participants to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations.