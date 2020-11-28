UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADSCC Helps Recovery Of 5,000 COVID-19 Cases, Four Leukaemia Patients

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:15 PM

ADSCC helps recovery of 5,000 COVID-19 cases, four leukaemia patients

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 28th November 2020 (WAM) - An innovative coronavirus stem-cell treatment helped 5,000 patients recover from the effects of COVID-19, according to the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre ADSCC.

Additionally, four patients with leukaemia also recovered under the same treatment called, UAECell19. The ADSCC conducted more than 584,000 PCR tests.

The large increase was as a result of the massive effort by the staff at the centre to treat as many people as possible following the UAE government’s decision to make it available free of charge to all moderate-to-high risk COVID-19 patients in the country.

After trials, researchers at ADSCC concluded that UAECell19 reduced the duration of hospitalisation from 22 days to just six, when compared to patients who had received standard treatment.

Further analyses revealed that patients treated with stem cells were 3.1 times more likely to recover in less than seven days than those treated with standard therapy, and 67 percent of the patients who received the stem cells treatment owed their recovery to the new treatment.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Same November 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

36 minutes ago

4th edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon returns, ..

51 minutes ago

DIFC FinTech Hive and FinTech-Aviv reach landmark ..

1 hour ago

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

1 hour ago

Mina Rashid retains title as world’S leading cru ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.