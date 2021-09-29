UrduPoint.com

ADSCC Successfully Completes First Experiment To Manufacture 'CAR T-Cells In UAE'

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

ADSCC successfully completes first experiment to manufacture &#039;CAR T-Cells in UAE&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) has successfully completed the first experiment of its kind in the UAE to locally manufacture car T-Cells in a laboratory. The UAE is now one step closer to beginning clinical trials to prove the safety and effectiveness of CAR T-Cell therapy in treating hematologic cancers.

Dr Yendry Ventura Carmenate, Specialist in Immunology, General Manager of ADSCC and Principal Investigator of the CAR T-Cell clinical trial, said, "During our 12-days experiment, we are happy to report that we have successfully manufactured and expanded autologous CAR T-cells from a healthy volunteer in partnership with Miltenyi Biotec. Most significantly, we have been able to achieve the cells’ expansion with the highest levels of quality control and productivity, attaining a higher-than-average cell count with no contamination.

"This is a highly encouraging result as it demonstrates that it is possible to efficiently manufacture CAR T-cells that exceed acceptable standards of purity, viability and cell dosage for clinical application."

In this first experiment, researchers at ADSCC combined their in-house expertise with cutting-edge technology to closely monitor, synthesise, and facilitate the rapid yield of functional CAR T-Cells. At this initial stage, the Primary objective was to validate the technology and ensure standardisation as the homegrown research institute prepares to enter the next stage of clinical trials.

Dr.

Fatema Al Kaabi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme and Co-Principal Investigator of the CAR T-Cell clinical trial, commented, "This amazing result was achieved through the effective combination of our leading team of stem cell researchers and technicians at ADSCC and the highly specialised technology and know-how provided by our partners at Miltenyi Biotec. We are entering an exciting phase in our journey to build the UAE’s first CAR T-Cell treatment programme and give hope to patients suffering from various hematologic cancers. We look forward to sharing more progress updates as we prepare to enter clinical trials."

CAR (Chimeric antigen receptor) T-Cell therapy represents a new, internationally recognised form of immunotherapy that harnesses the body's defence system by reprogramming T-Cells, a crucial component in the body’s anti-tumour response, to go on search-and-destroy missions to kill cancer. These reprogrammed cells become a living drug that mobilises through the body, continually tapping the immune system to attack disease.

Founded in 2019, ADSCC was established with the primary objective of meeting growing domestic and regional demand for advanced medical services and the most innovative treatments. ADSCC is focused on delivering cutting edge research on stem cells in the region with the highest standards of quality and patient satisfaction at every step in the process, including treatment and follow-up for personnel, patients, and their families.

Related Topics

Attack Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Car Progress 2019 Cancer From

Recent Stories

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

8 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season ..

HERO Dubai Hatta is back on October 29 for season two with a star-studded line-u ..

12 minutes ago
 Development Financial Institutions key to driving ..

Development Financial Institutions key to driving global economic recovery in po ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia with explosive drone

16 minutes ago
 ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

ECP apologizes over cancellation of Pakistan tour

16 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.