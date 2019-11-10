ADSD discusses AI and emerging technologies' future effects

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 10th November 2019 (WAM) - Experts discussed technologies, the advancement of computational power and the upcoming area of Artificial Intelligence, AI, on the third panel of the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, ADSD, entitled "The Global Geo-Technological Map: Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Capabilities Distribution".

Speaking in the capital on Sunday, Dr. Mark Abdollahian, CEO at ACERTAS, said the greatest challenge is trying to understand what the current AI and technology arbitrage opportunity is that we are all facing, from a military, political or economic perspective.

"We need to recalibrate the way we think and redefine power very differently," he said. "The 21st century will be defined by cyber power and we need to think differently about how we define that and what are the games and engagement points."

He explained that AI has come out for three reasons, namely in the last 40 years, we have had a thousand-fold increase in computer speeds. Efficiency has also increased 43,000 times and there has been a 43 million increase in our computation power.

"In terms of the Internet of Things, IoT, we have 30 to 40 billion things connected to the internet today and talking with each other. That is big data," Dr. Abdollahian said.

For Dr. Jean Marc Rickli, Head of Global Risk and Resilience at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, the future is already here in terms of the way these technologies developed. "On a daily basis, we are producing 2.5 [quintillion bytes] of data so this computing power derives of a generation of data," he highlighted.

"We are talking about 50 billion connected devices to 500 billion connected devices by 2030. We are slowly translating our physical world into a digital world."

For his part, Jiantian Yang, President, Global Chinese Medical Association of Scientists, said that, in the past, AI was like the genie in a lamp with three wishes. But today, we are moving to the 21st century.

"After exploring outer space, finally we come to the stage to looking at ourselves," he explained. "We want to know what intelligence and AI is – intelligence has many dimensions and you need measurement."